Adele was feeling grateful for fans on the 10th anniversary of her album 21.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter celebrated the anniversary Sunday in a post on Instagram.

Adele thanked fans for their support while reflecting on the album.

"Well I never! Happy 10 years old friend!" she wrote. "It's crazy how little I remember of what it was like and how I felt a decade ago. But Thank You from the bottom of my heart for letting us into your lives and letting me be a soundtrack to some of it."

21 is Adele's second studio album and features such hit singles as "Rolling in the Deep," "Someone Like You" and "Set Fire to the Rain." The album was the world's best-selling album in both 2011 and 2012.

Adele released a followup album, 25, in 2015, but has not released new music since. She confirmed she is working on a new album while guest hosting Saturday Night Live in October. In her opening monologue, Adele explained why she was not appearing as a musical guest.

"My album's not finished, and I'm also scared to be both," she said. "I'd rather put on some wigs ... have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens."

Adele later said on Instagram that she would be retreating into her "cave" until 2021.

"I'm going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year," she wrote.

Adele split from her husband, Simon Konecki, in 2019. The former couple have an 8-year-old son together, Angelo.