Adele takes the stage in music video for 'Oh My God'
UPI News Service, 01/12/2022
Adele released on Wednesday her new music video for "Oh My God," which appears on her latest album titled 30.
ADVERTISEMENT
The singer performs onstage alongside a collection of dancers in the black and white clip.
The music video begins with an apple on a chair. A variety of chairs are used throughout as they spin and are stacked on top of each other.
Adele ends the video by taking a bite out of the apple.
"I ain't got too much time to spare/ But I'll make time for you to show how much I care/ Wish that I would let you break my walls/ But I'm still spinning out of control from the fall/ Boy, you give good love, I won't lie/ It's what keeps me comin' back even though I'm terrified," Adele sings.
Adele released 30 in November. The album also includes the single "Easy on me."
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.