Adele was all smiles in a rare photo on her 32nd birthday.

The 32-year-old singer posted a picture of herself on Instagram while celebrating the occasion Tuesday.

The photo shows Adele smiling and striking a pose in the middle of an oversized floral installation. The star wears a black minidress with balloon sleeves.

In the caption, Adele sent well-wishes to fans and healthcare workers amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you're all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I'd like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels. 2020 okay bye thanks x," she wrote.

Fashion designer Virgil Abloh, actresses Jameela Jamil and Rita Wilson , and television personality Olivia Pierson sent love to Adele in the comments.

"Stunning! Happy Birthday Gorgeous," Pierson wrote.

"Happy Birthday, Adele. Sending you so much love! Looking gorgeous," Wilson said.

Adele 's photo was her first Instagram post since December, when she shared snapshots of herself posing with the Grinch and Santa Claus.

On her birthday last year, Adele shared an optimistic message following her split from her husband, Simon Konecki.

"No matter how long we're here for life is constant and complicated at times," the singer said. "I've changed drastically in the last couple years and I'm still changing and that's okay."

"Be kind to yourself people we're only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity," she advised. "Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I've only just realized that that is more than enough. I'll learn to love you lot eventually."

Adele and Konecki split in 2019 after two years of marriage. The pair have a 7-year-old son, Angelo.

Adele last released the album 25 in 2015. Her previous albums, 19 and 21, were also named after significant ages in her life.