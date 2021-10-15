British singer-songwriter Adele released the music video for her new song, Easy on Me, Thursday day night.

The 5 1/2-minute, black-and-white clip has already gotten more than 20 million views.

It shows the Grammy winner driving away from an empty house she sold as she remembers moments from her life in the small town where she lived.

The ballad features lyrics like: "Go easy on me, baby. I was still a child. I didn't get the chance to feel the world around me. I had no time to choose what I chose to do. So, go easy on me."

This is the first new music from Adele in about six years.

The 33-year-old singer announced Wednesday she will release her fourth studio album, 30, on Nov. 19.