Adele released on Friday her fourth studio album titled 30, which represents the singer's first new album in six years.

The album is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora and Deezer. Each track has also been uploaded to Adele 's official YouTube channel.

30 contains 12 tracks along with three bonus songs that will appear on an exclusive deluxe edition of the album that is available at Target.

The tracklist includes the songs "Strangers by Nature," Easy on Me, My Little Love, Cry Your Heart Out, Oh My God, Can I Get It, I Drink Wine, All Night Parking (Interlude with Erroll Garner), Woman Like Me, Hold On, To Be Loved," and "Love Is a Game."

Bonus tracks on the deluxe edition include "Wild Wild West, Can't Be Together" and a new version of "Easy on Me" featuring Chris Stapleton.

Adele last released the album 25 in November 2015.

The 33-year-old has announced a pair of concerts in support of 30 that will take place at London's Hype Park on July 1 and July 2.