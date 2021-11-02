The tracklist for Adele's upcoming forth studio album titled 30 has been released.

The tracklist was disclosed by Target's listing for the album, which will be released on Nov. 19.

The album contains 12 tracks including three bonus songs that will appear on Target's exclusive deluxe edition of 30.

The tracklist includes the songs "Strangers by Nature," Easy on Me, My Little Love, Cry Your Heart Out, Oh My God, Can I Get It, I Drink Wine, All Night Parking (Interlude with Erroll Garner), Woman Like Me, Hold On, To Be Loved," and "Love Is a Game."

Bonus tracks on the deluxe edition include "Wild Wild West, Can't Be Together" and a new version of "Easy on Me" featuring Chris Stapleton.

Adele released in October a music video for the album's first single, "Easy on Me." The singer last released the album 25 in November 2015.

Adele recently announced a pair of concerts in support of 30 that will take place at London's Hyde Park on July 1 and July 2.