Adele will return with a new album in November.

The 33-year-old singer will release her fourth studio album, 30, on Nov. 19.

Adele shared the news and new details about the album in a post Wednesday on Instagram, calling the project her "ride or die."

"I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually," the star wrote. "I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly -- willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!"

"I've learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I've shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I've finally found my feeling again," she said. "I'd go as far as to say that I've never felt more peaceful in my life."

Adele confirmed her split from her husband, Simon Konecki, in April 2019 after two years of marriage. The pair have an 8-year-old son together, Angelo.

In her post Wednesday, Adele said the album was her "ride or die" throughout "the most turbulent" period of her life.

"When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up ... The friend who'd stay up all night and just hold my hand while I'd sob relentlessly not knowing why. The get up and go friend who would pick me up and take me somewhere I said I didn't want to go but just wanted to get me out of the house for some vitamin D," the singer wrote.

"And then that friend who no matter what, checked in on me even though I'd stopped checking in with them because I'd become so consumed by own grief," she said. "I've painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it."

Adele will release a first single from the album, "Easy on Me," on Oct. 15.

Adele's previous albums were titled 19, 21 and 25 after significant years of her life. Her most recent album, 25, was released in November 2015.