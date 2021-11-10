Adele performs, speaks with Oprah Winfrey in teaser for CBS special
UPI News Service, 11/10/2021
CBS is giving a glimpse of its new special Adele One Night Only.
The network shared a teaser for the concert special and interview Wednesday featuring British singer Adele, 33.
The preview shows Adele perform "Rolling in the Deep" for fellow singer Lizzo, actress Gabrielle Union and her husband, professional basketball player Dwyane Wade, and other guests at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.
