Adele will perform and give an exclusive interview to Oprah Winfrey in a new CBS special.

Adele One Night Only will air Nov. 14 at 8:30 p.m. EDT on CBS and be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The special will be filmed in Los Angeles. Adele will perform some of her chart-topping hits, along with new and never-before-heard songs.

In addition, Adele will speak to Winfrey from her rose garden. The singer will discuss her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son.

The show is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions, with Adele, Ben Winston, Jonathan Dickins and Raj Kapoor as executive producers.