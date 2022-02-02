Singer-songwriter Adele has announced she will perform at next week's Brit Awards at the O2 in London.

The prize presentation honoring excellence in British music is slated to take place Tuesday.

It will air on ITV.

"Hiya, so I'm really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I'll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I'm in town too! I'm looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love," Adele tweeted Tuesday, teasing her upcoming appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

Other artists booked for the BRIT Awards include Anne-Marie, KSI and Digital Farm Animals.

Adele last month announced the postponement of all 24 dates of her planned Las Vegas residency.

In a video shared to Twitter, she cited cases of COVID-19 among her team and other issues related to the pandemic as the reasons for the rescheduling.