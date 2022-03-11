Adele has a new concert special coming to NBC in March.

The 33-year-old singer said Thursday that An Audience with Adele will air March 20 at 9 p.m. EST on NBC and will stream the next day on Peacock.

An Audience with Adele was filmed at the London Palladium and aired in November in the United Kingdom.

In the two-hour special, Adele performs her greatest hits, including "Someone Like You" and "Hello," and songs from her most recent album, 30.

In addition, Adele answers questions from the audience. Actor Idris Elba and actress Emma Thompson were among the celebrities in the crowd.

Adele previously headlined the concert special Adele : One Night Only, which was filmed at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles and aired on CBS in November.

The singer released 30, her fourth studio album, on Nov. 19. The album features the singles "Easy on Me" and "Oh My God."

Adele was to launch her Weekends with Adele residency show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in January but postponed all 24 dates due to issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

