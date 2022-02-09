Singer-songwriter Adele was the big winner at the Brit Awards for excellence in music in London.

She performed during the ITV broadcast from the O2 Arena Tuesday night, then took home the prizes for Album of the Year for 30; Song of the Year for "Easy On Me;" and Artist of the Year.

Billie Eilish earned the honor for International Artist of the Year and Ed Sheeran scored the Songwriter of the Year statuette.

Olivia Rodrigo won the International Song of the Year category for "Good 4 U."

The International Group of the Year title went to Silk Sonic, the stage name of U.S. duo Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak.

Little Simz was named Best New Artist, Dua Lipa won for Best Pop/R&B Act and Sam Fender went home with the Best Alternative/Rock Act award.

Becky Hill was deemed Best Dance Act, Dave was chosen Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act and Wolf Alice was voted Best Group.