Adele's '30' tops the U.S. album chart for fifth week
UPI News Service, 01/01/2022
Singer-songwriter Adele's 30 is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fifth week.
ADVERTISEMENT
Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Michael Buble's Christmas, followed by Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version) at No. 3, Roddy Ricch's Live Life Fast at No. 4 and Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 5.
Rounding out the top tier are A Charlie Brown Christmas soundtrack at No. 6, Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas at No. 7, Nat King Cole's The Chritmas Song at No. 8, Juice WRLD's Fighting Demons at No. 9 and Bo Burnham's Inside (The Songs) at No. 10.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.