Singer-songwriter Adele's 30 is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fifth week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Michael Buble 's Christmas, followed by Taylor Swift 's Red (Taylor's Version) at No. 3, Roddy Ricch's Live Life Fast at No. 4 and Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are A Charlie Brown Christmas soundtrack at No. 6, Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas at No. 7, Nat King Cole's The Chritmas Song at No. 8, Juice WRLD's Fighting Demons at No. 9 and Bo Burnham's Inside (The Songs) at No. 10.