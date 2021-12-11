Adele's '30' tops the U.S. album chart for 2nd weekend
UPI News Service, 12/11/2021
Singer-songwriter Adele's 30 is the No. 1 album in the United States for a second weekend.
Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version,) followed by Michael Buble's Christmas at No. 3, Olivia Rodrigo's Sour is No. 4 and Drake's Certified Lover Boy at No. 5.
Rounding out the top tier are Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 6, Summer Walker's Still Over It at No. 7, Silk Sonic's An Evening with Silk Sonic at No. 8, The Weeknd's The Highlights at No. 9 and the Vince Guaraldi Trio's A Charlie Brown Christmas.
