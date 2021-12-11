Singer-songwriter Adele's 30 is the No. 1 album in the United States for a second weekend.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Taylor Swift 's Red (Taylor's Version,) followed by Michael Buble 's Christmas at No. 3, Olivia Rodrigo's Sour is No. 4 and Drake's Certified Lover Boy at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 6, Summer Walker's Still Over It at No. 7, Silk Sonic's An Evening with Silk Sonic at No. 8, The Weeknd's The Highlights at No. 9 and the Vince Guaraldi Trio's A Charlie Brown Christmas.