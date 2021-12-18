Singer-songwriter Adele's 30 is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Taylor Swift 's Red (Taylor's Version,) followed by Polo G's Hall of Fame at No. 3, Michael Buble 's Christmas at No. 4 and Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 6, Drake's Certified Lover Boy at No. 7, Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas at No. 8, Vince Guardio's A Charlie Brown Chritmas at No. 9 and Doja Cat's Planet Her at No. 10.