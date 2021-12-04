Singer-songwriter Adele's 30 is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version,) followed by Drake's Certified Lover Boy at No. 3, Silk Sonic's An Evening with Silk Sonic at No. 4 and Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 5.
