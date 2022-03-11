Addison Rae reconnects with her family and past in a new trailer for Snapchat series, Addison Rae Goes Home.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 10-episode reality series will launch Saturday through Snapchat's Discover page. New episodes will be released every other day through March 30.

Rae returns to Lafayette, La., for the first time since she became a Hollywood star in the clip.

The social media star and actress goes on multiple adventures throughout the state as she takes part in dancing, rides an ATV and rides a jet ski.

"It's been an amazing adventure but lately my heart has been calling me home," Rae says in the clip.

Rae last starred in Netflix's He's All That, a gender-swapped remake of 1999 film She's All That.