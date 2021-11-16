Lizzy Caplan was not mentioned in Starz's press release. Caplan just signed on to Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction series and FX's Fleishman Is In Trouble.
Party Down originally ran for two seasons in 2009 and 2010. Cast members and creators have mentioned the possibility of a revival ever since the show ended.
"After more than 10 years, we're excited to have the cast, many of whom are now hugely popular award-winning stars, return to don their pink bowties and head back to the party," Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO at STARZ said in a statement. "The fan demand for a Party Down revival is clear.
Starz expects to produce the Party Down revival in 2022.
