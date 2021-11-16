Starz announced Tuesday the cable network has greenlit a Party Down revival. The original cast and crew are confirmed to return for six episodes.

Scott returns to star with Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally. The ensemble played a team of Hollywood caterers hoping for their big breaks. Celebrities like George Takei and Steve Guttenberg appeared as themselves.

Lizzy Caplan was not mentioned in Starz's press release. Caplan just signed on to Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction series and FX's Fleishman Is In Trouble.

Party Down originally ran for two seasons in 2009 and 2010. Cast members and creators have mentioned the possibility of a revival ever since the show ended.

"After more than 10 years, we're excited to have the cast, many of whom are now hugely popular award-winning stars, return to don their pink bowties and head back to the party," Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO at STARZ said in a statement. "The fan demand for a Party Down revival is clear.

Starz expects to produce the Party Down revival in 2022.