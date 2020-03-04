Adam Sandler to receive ASCAP Founders Award at Pop Music Awards
UPI News Service, 03/04/2020
Adam Sandler will be honored with the ASCAP Founders Award on April 28 during the 37th annual Pop Music Awards, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers announced on Wednesday.
The Founders Award is given to songwriters and composers who have made contributions to music by inspiring fellow music creators.
Sandler, who has been a member of the ASCAP for 28 years, is known for comedy songs and for releasing six musical comedy albums including hits They're All Gonna Laugh at You! and What the Hell Happened to Me? throughout his career.
The actor and comedian has also developed songs for his films The Wedding Singer and 50 First Dates among others. Sandler made headlines when he performed a tribute song to his late friend, fellow comedian Chris Farley on his Netflix comedy special 100% Fresh.
The 2020 Pop Music Awards will be taking place in Beverly Hills.
"Adam Sandler is a giant of comedy, and so many of his most hilarious onscreen moments are based in music and song," ASCAP chairman of the board and president Paul Williams said in a statement.
"From Opera Man to 'The Chanukah Song' to 'Grow Old with You,' Adam's genius ability to seamlessly blend comedy and music helps us all appreciate the wonders and absurdities of life and love. ASCAP is honored to recognize Adam Sandler for his singular contributions to the comedy music canon," he continued.
