Adam Sandler plays golf to celebrate 25th anniversary of 'Happy Gilmore'
UPI News Service, 02/17/2021
Adam Sandler celebrated the 25th anniversary of his comedy film Happy Gilmore by returning to the golf course in a new video.
"Okay, it's been 25 years since I've done this. Let's see what happens. I'm scared. Shooter McGavin, this is for you," Sandler says in the clip released onto Instagram Tuesday, before the actor took a swing.
