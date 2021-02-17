Adam Sandler celebrated the 25th anniversary of his comedy film Happy Gilmore by returning to the golf course in a new video.

"Okay, it's been 25 years since I've done this. Let's see what happens. I'm scared. Shooter McGavin, this is for you," Sandler says in the clip released onto Instagram Tuesday, before the actor took a swing.

Shooter McGavin, portrayed by Christopher McDonald, was Sandler's golf rival in Happy Gilmore.

The film was released on Feb. 16, 1996. Sandler portrayed Happy, a rejected hockey player who saves his grandmother's house by playing golf.

"I'm not lying to you. That is smashed. Smashed. That went pretty well. You're dead, Shooter," Sandler says in the video after hitting his golf ball.

McDonald responded to the video with his own, which was posted onto a Shooter McGavin Twitter account.

"Nice drive Gilmore, 25 years huh? Let's see if it's Shooter's tour," McDonald said in character before he hit a golf ball into a glass jar.