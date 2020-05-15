Adam Levine surprised a wellness nurse who works at an assisted living facility in New Milford, Conn., on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Samantha Brown was chosen as Kimmel's latest #HealthCareHero on Thursday and is a fan of Levine.
The Maroon 5 frontman joined the webcam chat between Kimmel and Brown, shocking her in the process. Brown told Levine that she missed seeing him on The Voice and the interactions he would have with Blake Shelton.
"You know, I miss him too. As much as I really don't like to admit it, I miss him very much," Levine said about Shelton.
Brown was gifted $10,000 and food delivery gift cards for every nurse in her department from Adobe.
