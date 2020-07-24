Maroon 5 is back with a new music video.

The pop rock band released a video for the song "Nobody's Love" on Friday.

The "Nobody's Love" video shows Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine with a freshly-shaved head. The singer smokes a joint as he reflects on his feelings for someone.

"You could make a grown man cry / If you ever said 'Goodbye' / Never let you go," he sings.

The video ends with Maroon 5 calling for marijuana to be decriminalized. The band shared a statement attributed to the ACLU.

"It's time to end the War on Marijuana," the quote reads. "The aggressive enforcement of marijuana possession laws needlessly ensnares hundreds of thousands of people into the criminal justice system and wastes billions of taxpayers' dollars."

"What's more, it is carried out with staggering racial bias. Despite being a priority for police departments, the War on Marijuana has failed to reduce marijuana use and availability and diverted resources that could be better invested in our communities."

Maroon 5 and its label, Interscope Records, said they will make a donation to the ACLU os Southern California.

"Nobody's Love" is the second single to debut from Maroon 5's forthcoming seventh studio album. The band released a first single, "Memories," in September.

Maroon 5 will perform "Nobody's Love" Aug. 10 on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.