Adam Levine will be returning as a coach -- and as the reigning champion -- for The Voice's upcoming 30th season.

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NBC has announced the Maroon 5 frontman has officially signed on to coach The Voice's next season.

The Voice's official Instagram account wrote Tuesday night, "The champion returns. Adam Levine will be returning for Season 30 as a Coach! The Voice @NBC and streaming on Peacock."

Adam, 47, also confirmed in an interview with People that he "will be back" to sit in one of the big red chairs.

"I'm having so much fun doing it," Adam said.

"Since I came back a few seasons ago, it's just been a blast and I'm super happy to keep it going as long as they'll have me."

The rest of the coaches for Season 30, which will air this fall on NBC, have yet to be revealed.

Adam returned to The Voice for its latest "Battle of Champions" season after previously serving as a coach from Seasons 1-16. He announced his departure from the reality singing competition in May 2019.

"Doing it for so long, so consistently, for almost eight or nine years of my life, you can definitely start to get burnt," Adam said.

"I did it for this really long period of time so I started to feel like I was kind of getting away from things that matter to me the most, like making music and playing music."

The singer then returned for Season 27 of The Voice, which aired in early 2025.

"It was one of those moments where we started talking about it and it felt right," Adam explained, adding how "the stars aligned" last year.

Adam then took another brief break from The Voice, missing out on Season 28, before agreeing to compete against fellow veteran judges Kelly Clarkson and John Legend on The Voice: Battle of Champions.
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One of Adam's Season 29 team members, Alexia Jayy, was just crowned champion of The Voice during the finale episode that aired Tuesday night on NBC.

Alexia's victory marked Adam's fourth win as a coach on The Voice.

Adam's three previous wins as a coach were all before Season 10. He won Season 1 with Javier Colon, Season 5 with Tessanne Chin, and Season 9 with Jordan Smith. 
About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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