Maroon 5 released on Thursday a music video for their new single "Beautiful Mistakes" featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine starts driving a flying car through Los Angeles before he runs into Megan Thee Stallion in her own flying car in the clip.

The rapper hops into Levine's car and the duo continue to drive through a colorful landscape that is later filled with doughnuts.

"Beautiful Mistakes" is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Pandora.

"Beautiful mistakes I make inside my head/ She's naked in my bed/ And now we lie awake, making beautiful mistakes/ I wouldn't take 'em back/ I'm in love with the past/ And now we lie awake, making beautiful mistakes," Levine sings during the chorus.

Maroon 5 last released the album Red Pill Blues in 2017, which featured the single "Girls Like You." Levine also recently appeared on Jason Derulo 's song "Lifestyle."

Megan Thee Stallion released her album Good News in November. The project featured the singles "Body" and "Savage (Remix)" featuring Beyonce.