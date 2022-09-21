Adam Levine denies cheating on Behati Prinsloo but admits sending "inappropriate" messages
UPI News Service, 09/21/2022
Adam Levine says he "crossed the line" by sending "inappropriate" messages to a woman outside his marriage but did not have an affair.
The 43-year-old Maroon 5 frontman and former "The Voice" coach denied cheating on his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, in a post Tuesday on Instagram Stories after Instagram model Sumner Stroh said they had a year-long affair.
"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life," Levine wrote.
"In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."
"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world," he said.
"To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."
