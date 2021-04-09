Adam Lambert, Sheridan Smith, Jason Manford and Beverley Knight have been confirmed as panelists for ITV's Starstruck.

"Looking forward to being a judge on ITV's brand new series #Starstruck with @Beverleyknight @adamlambert @Sheridansmith1," Manford tweeted Friday.

Olly Murs will serve as host of the new competition show.

"Starstruck will see ordinary members of the public with an exceptional talent team up to transform into some of the world's biggest music icons from Amy Winehouse to Ariana Grande, Lionel Richie to Lady Gaga, Marvin Gaye to Michael Buble, and many more in between," the British network said in a press release.

The series will include six, 75-minute episodes and a 90-minute finale.

The winner will walk away with a $69,000 cash prize.

"I am so excited to be involved in Starstruck," Lambert said. "I loved the idea from the moment I heard about it, and it's going to be a lot of fun. I can't wait to watch people transform into their idols! After the year everyone has been through, let's come together through creativity and music and have a good time!"

No premiere date has been announced yet.