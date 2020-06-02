Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars Adam Glick and Jenna MacGillivray say the show made their relationship difficult.

The television personalities discussed their relationship status during Monday's at-home episode of Watch What Happens Live following the Season 1 finale.

"I think we've said all along that this whole situation and the show has been a pretty [expletive] up world," Glick said. "This whole situation and this whole show has been particularly difficult for us."

Before starring in Below Deck Sailing Yacht, a new Below Deck spinoff, Glick appeared in two seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean.

"Given the difficulty of the situation and show and everything we went through, it was very, very important to me, especially with my experience in having done this multiple times, it is so hard to do this. It is so hard to get through it, particularly if you're not shown in a good light," he said.

Glick said he has "no one to blame" but himself for how he comes off on the show and will "accept the consequences" for his behavior.

MacGillivray said she and Glick traveled together after Below Deck Sailing Yacht finished filming and visited both of their hometowns. She agreed with Glick that appearing on the show was challenging for their relationship.

"I think like Adam said, there's been a lot of complications with the show and how we're both dealing with that," MacGillivray said.

MacGillivray said being on the show opened up their relationship to a lot of scrutiny and public opinion.

"I think it's hard to do it on a boat, because everyone has an opinion. It's hard to do it on social media, because everyone has an opinion on it," she said. "It would be nice if he and I got to know each other outside of that."

Below Deck Sailing Yacht premiered on Bravo in February and aired its season finale last week. Glick said during the May 4 episode of WWHL that he and MacGillivray are no longer together but stay in contact.