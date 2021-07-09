Sparks is back with a new music video.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pop and rock duo, composed of brothers Ron Mael and Russell Mael, released a video Friday for their song "So We May Start."

Sparks recorded "So We May Start" for the new musical film Annette. The movie is directed by Leos Carax and stars Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, Simon Helberg, Devyn McDowell and Angele.

The "So We May Start" video opens with Sparks performing with musicians in a recording studio. The group leaves the studio and are joined by Driver and Cotillard, who join in on singing "So We May Start" out in the street.

The video also features footage from Annette.

Sparks composed the music for the film and co-wrote the screenplay with Carax.

Annette takes place in Los Angeles and follows Henry (Driver), a standup comedian, and Ann (Cotillard), a famous singer. The birth of the couple's daughter, Annette, a mysterious girl with an exceptional destiny, changes their lives.

Annette opened the Cannes Film Festival this week. The film will open in theaters Aug. 6 and start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Aug. 20.