Entertainers Adam Devine and Nick Cannon are among 10 celebrities to be featured in the Disney+ original docu-series, Becoming, premiering exclusively on the service on Sept. 18.

The docu-series tells the personal stories and struggles behind the success of 10 celebrities across genres, including athletes, singers and entertainers, to inspire people, according to a Disney+ statement.

"In this documentary-style series, shot in verite, each episode centers around a visit to the celebrity's hometwon, touring important locations central to their upbringing," a Disney+ statement said. "A supporting cast of family members, coaches, teachers, mentors and friends are interviewed, sharing rarely heard anecdotes and insights into the star's 'becoming' story."

Devine, 36, an actor, comedian in films such as Pitch Perfect, is among the entertainers in the series.

He was raised in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was hit by a cement truck at age 11 while walking his bike across a street, resulting in broken bones in his legs, which he talks about overcoming in the docu-series.

"I was 11-year-old," Devine said in the official trailer. "I didn't know if I could ever walk again."

Cannon, 39, is a rapper, comedian and TV host. Other entertainers in the series include actor, comedian Nick Kroll, actress Ashley Tisdale and actor Caleb McLaughlin. Singer-songwriter Colbie Cailat, and dancer Julianne Hough are also featured.

Athletes in the series include Los Angeles Lakers NBA player Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Sparks Women's NBA player Candace Parker and Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL player Rob Gronkowski.

"I do believe it was my path to end up playing basketball," Parker said in the trailer, while laughing. "I mean, I'm 6 foot 4."

Los Angeles Lakers NBA player Lebron James is a co-executive producer of the series produced by ESPN Films, The SpringHill Company, Wheelhouse Entertainment Spoke Studios and ITV America.