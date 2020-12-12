Actress Carol Sutton, known for roles in "Steel Magnolias," "Queen Sugar" and "Lovecraft Country," died Friday at 76.

New Orleans Mayor announced Sutton's death on Twitter.

Sutton died from complications of COVID-19 in New Orleans, her native city. She spent her final months at the city's Touro Infirmary.

Sutton played Nurse Pam in the 1989 comedy-drama "Steel Magnolias," and more recently appeared in episodes of "True Detective and "Lovecraft Country."

Sutton also acted in numerous productions in the city beginning in the 1960s, including "The Last Madam," "Native Tongues" and "A Raisin in the Sun."