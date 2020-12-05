Actor David Lander, 'Squiggy,' dies in Los Angeles at 73
UPI News Service, 12/05/2020
Actor David L. Lander, best known as greaser "Squiggy" on the 1970s and 80s American sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," died Friday from complications of multiple sclerosis, his family said. Lander was 73.
Lander performed as the squeaky-voiced sidekick to Michael McKean's "Lenny" in a routine developed by the two actors when they were students at Carnegie University in Pittsburgh.
Lander, a character actor, also played the memorable radio sportscaster in the 1992 baseball movie A League of Their Own, uttering the memorable line, "I have seen enough to know I have seen too much."
Born June 22, 1947 in Brooklyn, Lander attended New York's High School for the Performing Arts. After college, he and McKean moved to Los Angeles, joining the comedy ensemble, The Credibility Gap, Variety reported.
Lander died Friday at around at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, TMZ reported.
