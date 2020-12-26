Wizards of Waverly Place and That's So Raven alum David Henrie announced on Instagram Saturday that his wife, former Miss Hawaii Maria Cahill, has given birth to a son.

"CHRISTMAS BABY!!! Y'all... WHAT A NIGHT!" Henrie captioned a photo of him cradling his newborn in a hospital bed beside his spouse.

"James Thomas Augustine Henrie was born at 9:33pm on December 25th 2020 weighing 8lbs 13oz. My wife is a superhero and was able to achieve her goal of having a drug free birth. I'm so proud of her! Aside from sharing the stage with none other than Jesus, He blessed us in a special way by giving us James on this date because it was December 25th 2019 that we had our fourth miscarriage. Thank you all for the prayers and well wishes, they paid off in a massive way. MERRY CHRISTMAS :) ps it started snowing as he was being pushed out. Crazy!!!"

The couple married in 2017 and are also the parents of an 18-month-old daughter named Pia.