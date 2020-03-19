Actor Daniel Dae Kim and Monaco's Prince Albert II have become the latest public figures to disclose they were diagnosed with coronavirus, joining a list that also includes Tom Hanks and Idris Elba.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim, 51, said in a 10-minute video posted to his Instagram account Thursday that he developed a scratchy throat after flying home to Hawaii when production on the TV series New Amsterdam was halted in New York due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actor, known for roles on TV shows including Lost and Hawaii 5-0, said he went into self-quarantine and confirmed his diagnosis at a drive-through testing center in Honolulu after developing other symptoms including body aches and a fever.

Kim said his case was "not a matter of life and death" and he is already on the mend without requiring hospitalization.

The actor urged others not to engage in the xenophobia that has risen in the wake of the pandemic.

"Yes, I'm Asian. And yes, I have coronavirus, but I did not get it in China. I got it in America -- in New York City," he said. "Despite what certain political leaders want to call it, I don't consider the place where it's from as important as the people who are sick and dying."

Meanwhile, Monaco's Prince Albert II, 62, who has been the country's head of state since 2005, was diagnosed with coronavirus this week, the palace said in a statement.

The statement said the royal is being treated by specialists from Princess Grace Hospital and is expected to continue working from his home office while recovering.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"His Serene Highness urges the people of Monaco to respect the measures of confinement and to limit contact with others to a minimum," the palace said.

Prince Albert is only the 10th person in the country of about 40,000 to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

In Britain, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip moved from London to Windsor Castle a week early with plans to stay past Easter.

"We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them," the queen said in a statement. "At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation's history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal."

Actor Idris Elba, who was earlier diagnosed with coronavirus, posted a video update Tuesday on Twitter, saying he has not had a fever and is not having any trouble breathing, despite his history of asthma.

Tom Hanks, who earlier announced he and wife Rita Wilson both tested positive for the virus, also posted an update Tuesday saying he had "no fever" but was suffering from "the blahs."

French actress and model Olga Kurylenko said Wednesday that she was "feeling better" and her fever had gone down two days after she tested positive for COVID-19.