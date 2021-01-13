Activist and author Elizabeth Smart -- dressed as a moth -- was eliminated from The Masked Dancer on Fox Wednesday night.

"So sad to see the eliminated dancer go...what an inspiring individual Sending you so much love, thank you for sharing your talents with us XoP #TheMaskedDancer," Abdul tweeted after Smart's elimination.

Smart, 33, was abducted from her home in 2002.

After she was rescued by police nine months later, she became an advocate for children and women who have been abused and exploited. Her memoir My Story was published in 2013.

"Not everything I do has to be 100% serious all the time. I'm more than just a one-sided person, so why not?" Smart told Variety about her decision to have a little fun by competing on the show.

Previously eliminated celebrities include rapper/actor Ice-T and TV personality Bill Nye the Science Guy.

Jeong is also a judge on The Masked Singer. Green competed on Season 4 of that show, but ultimately lost out to LeAnn Rimes.