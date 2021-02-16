The Academy of Country Music and CBS announced on Tuesday that the 56th annual ACM Awards will be broadcast live from three venues in Nashville on April 18 at 8 p.m. EST.

This marks the second year in a row that the ACM Awards are taking place from Nashville. Keith Urban hosted last year's event in September.

The 2021 ACM Awards will be broadcast live from the Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe.

"We're thrilled to return to Music City's most iconic venues as we come together on April 18 to celebrate the best in country music, back in our normal awards cycle," CEO of the Academy of Country Music Damon Whiteside said in a statement.

"A huge thank you to the city of Nashville, Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and Bluebird Cafe for welcoming us back to Nashville, where we can look out for the safety of our artists while shining a spotlight on this vibrant city after a tough 2020," he continued.

More information regarding the 2021 ACM Awards including nominees, host and performances, will be announced at a later date. The ceremony will also be available on upcoming streaming service, Paramount+.

Country music star Morgan Wallen, whose album Dangerous: The Double Album has reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart for four weeks in a row, is not eligible for the ACM Awards after he was recently seen using a racial slur in a leaked video.