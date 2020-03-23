The 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards will take place Sept. 16.

The Academy of Country Music announced the new date Monday on Twitter after postponing the awards show due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Mark your calendars! The 55th ACM Awards will now air live on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 8/7C on the CBS Television Network. #ACMAwards," the post reads.

This year's ACM Awards will be hosted by singer Keith Urban. The awards show was originally to take place April 5 but was postponed last week amid public health concerns about the COVID-19 virus.

CBS announced Thursday that it will air ACM Presents: Our Country, a two-hour country music special, in place of the ACM Awards on April 5. The TV special will feature acoustic performances from country music stars at home, along with clips of their favorite moments from the ACM Awards.