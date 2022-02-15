The Academy of Country Music has announced a lineup of performers for the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards.

The annual awards show will take place March 7 in Las Vegas and air at 8 p.m. EST on Amazon Prime Video.

Kelsea Ballerini, Walker Hayes, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton and Breland will perform, along with Parmalee and Blanco Brown featuring Brooke Eden, and Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde.

Parmalee, Brown and Eden will perform their hit single "Just the Way," while McBryde and Pearce will take the stage with their song "Never Wanted to Be That Girl." Breland will perform his new song "Praise the Lord."

More performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Dolly Parton was previously announced to host the show, with Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett to serve as co-hosts.

Chris Young leads the field of nominees with seven nominations, followed by Hayes, Stapleton and Miranda Lambert, who have five nominations each.