Parmalee, Brown and Eden will perform their hit single "Just the Way," while McBryde and Pearce will take the stage with their song "Never Wanted to Be That Girl." Breland will perform his new song "Praise the Lord."
More performers will be announced in the coming weeks.
Dolly Parton was previously announced to host the show, with Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett to serve as co-hosts.
Chris Young leads the field of nominees with seven nominations, followed by Hayes, Stapleton and Miranda Lambert, who have five nominations each.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.