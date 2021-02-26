The Academy of Country Music announced Friday the nominees for the 56th annual ACM Awards, with Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton leading the way with six nominations each.

Miranda Lambert earned five nominations, followed by Ashley McBryde, Thomas Rhett and producer Jay Joyce with four.

Entertainer of the Year will be decided between Stapleton, Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs and Rhett.

Female Artist of the Year nominees are Morris, Lambert, McBryde, Carly Pearce and Kelsea Ballerini. Male Artist of the Year nominees are Stapleton, Dierks Bentley, Church, Combs and Rhett.

Album of the Year nominees are Bryan's Born Here Live Here Die Here, Kane Brown's Mixtape Vol. 1, McBryde's Never Will, Brothers Osborne's Skeletons and Stapleton's Starting Over.

Single of the Year nominees are Lambert's "Bluebird," Gabby Barrett's "I Hope," Carly Pearce and Lee Brice's "I Hope You're Happy Now," Ingrid Andress' "More Hearts Than Mine" and Morris' "The Bones."

Song of the Year nominees are Lambert's "Bluebird," McBryde's "One Night Standards," Old Dominion's "Some People Do," Stapleton's "Starting Over" and Morris' "The Bones."

A full list of nominees can be found on the official ACM website.

The 56th annual ACM Awards will be broadcast live from three venues in Nashville on April 18 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. This marks the second year in a row that the ACM Awards are being held in Nashville. Keith Urban hosted last year's event in September.

Country music star Morgan Wallen is not eligible for the ACM Awards after he was seen recently using a racial slur in a leaked video.