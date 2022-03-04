The 57th annual Academy of Country Music Awards are set to take place live Monday from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.The event, which honors the best in country music, will be hosted by Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett.Chris Young leads all artists with seven nominations including Album of the Year for Famous Friends. Miranda Lambert comes in second with five nominations.Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are the first married couple to be nominated in the same year since Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in 2017.How to watchTime: The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. EST following a pre-show that begins at 7 p.m. EST.Network, Online: The ACM Awards will be streaming exclusively through Amazon Prime Video.Performers: Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Morris, Walker Hayes, Stapleton, Breland, Lady A, Parmalee and Blanco Brown featuring Brooke Eden, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde are set to perform.Presenters: Alan Ritchson, Derek Carr, Guy Torry, James Patterson, Jason Aldean, Kelsey Asbille, Luke Grimes, Mickey Guyton and Tom Pelphrey will be presenting awards.NomineesEntertainer of the YearEric ChurchLuke CombsMiranda LambertChris StapletonCarrie UnderwoodFemale Artist of the YearGabby BarrettMiranda LambertAshley McBrydeMaren MorrisCarly PearceMale Artist of the YearJimmie AllenLuke CombsThomas RhettChris StapletonMorgan WallenDuo of the YearBrooks & DunnBrothers OsbourneDan + ShayLocashMaddie & TaeGroup of the YearLady ALittle Big TownMidlandOld DominionThe Cadillac ThreeAlbum of the Year29: Written in Stone, Carly PearceCountry Again: Side A, Thomas RhettDangerous: The Double Album, Morgan WallenFamous Friends, Chris YoungThe Marfa Tapes, Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall