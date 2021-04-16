The 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards is taking place Sunday on CBS.

Keith Urban is hosting the ACM Awards for the second year in a row and will be joined by Mickey Guyton.

The ceremony will be broadcast live from three venues in Nashville, including the Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe.

Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton lead all nominees with six nominations each. Jimmie Allen has already won New Male Artist of the Year and Gabby Barrett has won New Female Artist of the Year.

How to Watch

Time: The show begins at 8 p.m. EDT.

Network: CBS

Online: The ceremony will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+

Performers: Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Urban, Guyton, Morris, Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Ryan Hurd, Jack Ingram, Alan Jackson, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Jon Randall, Thomas Rhett, The War and Treaty, CeCe Winans and Chris Young will be performing.

Nominees

Entertainer of the Year

Chris Stapleton

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Female Artist of the Year

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Male Artist of the Year

Chris Stapleton

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

The Highwomen

Album of the Year

Born Here Live Here Die Here Luke Bryan

Mixtape Vol. 1 Kane Brown

Never Will Ashley McBryde

Skeletons Brothers Osborne

Starting Over Chris Stapleton