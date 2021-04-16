The 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards is taking place Sunday on CBS.Keith Urban is hosting the ACM Awards for the second year in a row and will be joined by Mickey Guyton.The ceremony will be broadcast live from three venues in Nashville, including the Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe.Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton lead all nominees with six nominations each. Jimmie Allen has already won New Male Artist of the Year and Gabby Barrett has won New Female Artist of the Year.How to WatchTime: The show begins at 8 p.m. EDT.Network: CBSOnline: The ceremony will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+Presenters: Dolly Parton, Ingrid Andress, Blanco Brown, Amy Grant, Leslie Jordan, Martina McBride, Darius Rucker and Clay Walker will be presenting awards.Performers: Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Urban, Guyton, Morris, Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Ryan Hurd, Jack Ingram, Alan Jackson, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Jon Randall, Thomas Rhett, The War and Treaty, CeCe Winans and Chris Young will be performing.NomineesEntertainer of the YearChris StapletonEric ChurchLuke BryanLuke CombsThomas RhettFemale Artist of the YearAshley McBrydeCarly PearceKelsea BalleriniMaren MorrisMiranda LambertMale Artist of the YearChris StapletonDierks BentleyEric ChurchLuke CombsThomas RhettDuo of the YearBrooks & DunnBrothers OsborneDan + ShayFlorida Georgia LineMaddie & TaeGroup of the YearLady ALittle Big TownOld DominionThe Cadillac ThreeThe HighwomenAlbum of the YearBorn Here Live Here Die Here Luke BryanMixtape Vol. 1 Kane BrownNever Will Ashley McBrydeSkeletons Brothers OsborneStarting Over Chris Stapleton