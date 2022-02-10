The Academy of Country Music has announced the nominations for the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards.The 57th ACM Awards will take place March 7 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett will host the event with Dolly Parton. The awards show will livestream at 8 p.m. EST on Amazon Prime Video without commercial interruption.Chris Young leads the field of nominees with seven nominations, including Album of the Year for Famous Friends and Single of the Year for "Famous Friends" with Kane Brown.Miranda Lambert is up for five awards, including her 16th Female Artist of the Year nomination. Lambert and Reba McEntire hold the record for most nominations in the category.Walker Hayes and Chris Stapleton are also nominated for five awards each, including for Single of the Year.Other nominees include Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan. Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris are the first married couple to be nominated in the same year since Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in 2017.The 2022 ACM Awards nominees include:Entertainer of the YearEric ChurchLuke CombsMiranda LambertChris StapletonCarrie UnderwoodFemale Artist of the YearGabby BarrettMiranda LambertAshley McBrydeMaren MorrisCarly PearceMale Artist of the YearJimmie AllenLuke CombsThomas RhettChris StapletonMorgan WallenDuo of the YearBrooks & DunnBrothers OsbourneDan + ShyLocashMaddie & TaeGroup of the YearLady ALittle Big TownMidlandOld DominionThe Cadillac ThreeNew Female Artist of the YearTenille ArtsPriscilla BlockLily RoseCaitlyn SmithLainey WilsonNew Male Artist of the YearHardyWalker HayesRyan HurdParker McCollumElvie ShaneAlbum of the Year29: Written in Stone, Carly PearceCountry Again: Side A, Thomas RhettDangerous: The Double Album, Morgan WallenFamous Friends, Chris YoungThe Marfa Tapes, Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon RandallSingle of the Year"Buy Dirt," Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan"Famous Friends," Chris Young and Kane Brown"Fancy Like," Walker Hayes"If I Didn't Love You," Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood"You Should Probably Leave," Chris StapletonSong of the Year"7 Summers," Morgan Wallen"Buy Dirt," Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan"Fancy Like," Walker Hayes"Knowing You," Kenny Chesney"Things a Man Oughta Know," Lainey WilsonSee a full list of nominations here.