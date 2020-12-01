Apple TV+ has ordered Acapulco, a bilingual comedy starring Eugenio Derbez.

The streaming service said in a press release Tuesday that Derbez, 59, will have a lead role in the half-hour English and Spanish series.

Acapulco is created by Austin Winsberg (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist), Eduardo Cisneros (Half Brothers) and Jason Shuman (Half Brothers). Derbez will star in and executive produce the show.

Acapulco hails from Lionsgate Television, which will produce the series with 3Pas Studios and The Tannenbaum Company. The show is inspired by Derbez's 2017 film How to Be a Latin Lover.

In the new series, Derbez narrates and plays a present-day version of a Mexican man who once worked at the hottest resort in Acapulco. The series takes place in 1984 and follows the character as he realizes his dream job is more complicated than he ever imagined.

Winsberg will serve as showrunner, with Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) to serve as co-showrunner.

Apple TV+ has also ordered Surface, a psychological thriller starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Derbez is known for directing, starring in and co-writing the 2013 film Instructions Not Included.