Netflix's The Power of the Dog has earned a leading 12 nominations including Best Picture, Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch, Best Director for Jane Campion, Best Supporting Actor for Jesse Plemons and Best Supporting Actress for Kirsten Dunst.
Warner Bros.' Dune has 10 nominations, followed by Focus Features' Belfast and Disney's West Side Story with seven. King Richard, from Warner Bros., has six nominations.
How to Watch
Time: The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. EDT.
Network: ABC
Online: ABC can also be accessed through Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
