Katharine Hepburn has been nominated 12 times at the Academy Awards and has walked away with a leading four Oscars. Her first Best Actress win came for her role in 1933's Morning Glory. The screen legend received multiple Oscar nominations afterwards, but did not win again until 1967's Guess Who's Coming to Dinner. Hepburn won her third Oscar the following year for 1968's The Lion in Winter, and her fourth for her role in 1981's On Golden Pond.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Meryl Streep holds the record for most Oscar nominations with 21, and has walked away the victor three times. Streep kicked off her impressive Academy Awards run by winning Best Supporting Actress for 1979's Kramer vs. Kramer. She then won Best Actress for 1982's Sophie's Choice, but did not win Best Actress again until 2011's The Iron Lady. Streep's numerous nominations include her role in 2006's The Devil Wears Prada, 2008's Doubt, 2016's Florence Foster Jenkins and 2017's The Post, just to name a few.
Jack Nicholson, who frequently attended the Academy Awards ceremony wearing his signature sunglasses, was nominated 12 times over his career and won the Oscar three times. Nicholson first won Best Actor for 1975's One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. He then won Best Supporting Actor for his role in 1983's Terms of Endearment and returned with a Best Actor win for 1997's As Good as It Gets. He was last nominated for his role in 2002's About Schmidt.
Ingrid Bergmann
Ingrid Bergmann's legendary career included seven Oscar nominations and three wins. The Hollywood star won her first Best Actress Oscar for 1944's Gaslight. Her second Best Actress win came for her role in 1956's Anastasia. Bergmann did not take home an Oscar again until she won Best Supporting Actress for 1974's Murder on the Orient Express, a film that was re-made in 2017.
Daniel Day-Lewis has been nominated six times at the Academy Awards and has earned three Oscars. The actor's first Best Actor win came for his role in 1989's My Left Foot. Day-Lewis did not win Best Actor again for nearly two decades until 2007's There Will Be Blood. Day-Lewis won his third Best Actor Oscar for taking on the title role in 2012's Lincoln.
Frances McDormand has been nominated six times during her career and has won a Best Actress Oscar three times. Her first win came for her role in 1996's Fargo. McDormand, in similar fashion to Day-Lewis, did win again until two decades later for her role in 2017's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri. McDormand's third and most recent Best Actress win came for her role in 2020's Nomadland.
Walter Brennan was the most dominant actor at the Academy Awards before Nicholson and Day-Lewis entered the scene with four nominations and three wins. Brennan first won Best Supporting Actor for his role in 1936's Come and Get It. He would continue to win Best Supporting Actor for his parts in 1938's Kentucky and for 1940's The Westerner.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.