The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has invited 395 members of the film industry to become Oscars voters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, Eiza Gonzalez, Vanessa Kirby, Nathan Lane, Jonathan Majors, Leslie Odom Jr., Robert Pattinson, Issa Rae, Stephen Root, Jurnee Smollett, Isiah Whitlock Jr. and Steven Yeun.

"Membership selection decisions are based on professional qualifications, with representation, inclusion and equity remaining a priority of Academy Aperture 2025," a press release from the academy said Thursday.

"The 2021 class is 46 percent women, 39 percent underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, and 53 percent international from 49 countries outside of the United States. There are 89 Oscar nominees, including 25 winners, among the invitees."

The Oscars recognize excellence in film.

The academy's board of governors recently announced plans to present honorary Oscars to Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann this winter.

Danny Glover has been singled out to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.