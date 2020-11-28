Hard rock band AC/DC's Power Up is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Future & Lil Uzi Vert's Pluto x Baby Pluto, followed by Chris Stapleton 's Starting Over at No. 3, Ariana Grande 's Positions at No. 4 and Pop Smoke's Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Luke Combs' What You See is What You Get at No. 6, Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die at No. 7, Queen's Greatest Hits at No. 8, The Kid LAROI's F*ck Love at No. 9 and YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Until I Return at No. 10.