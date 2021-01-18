Abigail Heringer seems to win Matt James over more and more with each conversation on The Bachelor's 25th season.

ADVERTISEMENT
Abigail is a 25-year-old from Beaverton, OR who currently resides in Portland, OR.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' SEASON 25 BACHELORETTES ANNOUNCED! MEET ALL OF MATT JAMES' LADIES! (PHOTOS)

Abigail shared with Matt on Night 1 that she's hearing impaired and may have to read his lips often, and Matt seemed captivated with the bachelorette.

"She is gorgeous," Matt said in a confessional, adding that he loved Abigail's eyes and found her kind and family-oriented.

Not only did Abigail receive the first real kiss of the season, but she also earned herself the coveted First Impression Rose.

Matt has continued to advance Abigail in the competition and build on their connection.

Matt has gushed how Abigail makes him laugh and their conversation just flows. The couple even came up with a secret signal to give each other when they're in a crowded room.

Until viewers can watch more of Matt and Abigail's romance unfold on The Bachelor's 25th season, let's learn a little bit about the beautiful bachelorette right now.

Below is a list of seven facts Reality TV World has compiled about Abigail Heringer.

Abigail Heringer appears to be an independent, career woman

Abigail currently works as a client financial manager or financial analyst at the Opus Agency, a brand events and marketing agency that creates hundreds of events and campaigns a year.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' SPOILERS: WHO DID MATT JAMES PICK AND END UP WITH? WHAT HAPPENS ON THE 2021 SEASON OF 'THE BACHELOR' (SPOILERS)


The Bachelor bachelorette has both beauty and brains

Abigail graduated from South Salem High school in 2013 followed by Linfield College in 2017 with a Bachelor of Science in Finance.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!


Chris Harrison raves about Abigail's personality and spirit

When The Bachelor host Chris Harrison announced Matt's initial set of 32 bachelorettes in a Facebook Live session, he teased that Abigail has "an incredible story to tell."

"Abigail is one of our favorites. This is an absolute just gem of a woman -- impossible not to fall in love with," Chris gushed.

"[She] is just beautiful and sincere, the true definition of someone here for the right reasons."

Chris added, "I think you're all going to really love Abigail."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  


Abigail's decision to apply for The Bachelor was spontaneous

Abigail's mother Suzie Heringer told a local Salem newspaper, the Statesman Journal, her daughter applied for The Bachelor "on a whim" and the decision was a bit "out of character" for Abigail.

Suzie says Abigail was ultimately afforded the chance to compete for Matt's heart on the show because Abigail was furloughed from her job due to the coronavirus pandemic and had a lot of free time on her hands in Fall 2020.


Abigail is the first hearing-impaired person The Bachelor has ever had

Abigail and her older sister Rachel were both born with congenital hearing loss, according to the Statesman Journal.

ADVERTISEMENT
Abigail reportedly underwent cochlear implantation surgery at age two at Oregon Health & Science University and the procedure was a success.

The newspaper reported that when Rachel was two years old, she was the youngest patient to undergo cochlear implantation surgery at Oregon Health & Science University.

Two years old was the earliest age possible at the time to undergo the procedure per FDA guidelines.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)


Abigail's family has strong ties to Oregon

Abigail's parents still live in Salem, where her father Weston Heringer III works as a pediatric dentist, according to the Statesman Journal.

Abigail's older sister Rachel is reportedly her roommate and an account manager for an insurance company in Portland.

Abigail also has two younger brothers, Alistair, a freshman at Oregon State University, and Stuart, a high school senior who attends Shattuck-St. Mary's in Minnesota.

Abigail's mother Suzie Heringer initially thought a reality show isn't a great way to meet your forever person, but Abigail's family was reportedly supportive overall of her decision to compete on The Bachelor.

Abigail's family figured it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity she couldn't pass up.


Suzie didn't expect Abigail to share so much about her disability

Abigail's mother was surprised Abigail was willing to be so open and upfront with Matt.

"I was surprised she was willing to share her story about her hearing loss," Suzie told the Statesman Journal. "It's something she usually doesn't talk much about."

Suzie added, "With her disability, if that can impact one other person, it's worth sharing the story."


Abigail Heringer Photos

Click the BEGIN GALLERY link below to see some additional photos of Abigail!

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!


BEGIN GALLERY >>


FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELOR 25
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELOR 25 NEWS