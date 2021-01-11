Abigail Heringer is one of Matt James' remaining 24 The Bachelor bachelorettes on Season 25.

ADVERTISEMENT
Abigail is a 25-year-old from Beaverton, OR who currently resides in Portland, OR.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' SEASON 25 BACHELORETTES ANNOUNCED! MEET ALL OF MATT JAMES' LADIES! (PHOTOS)

When Abigail first stepped out of a limo, she shared with Matt how she's deaf and would probably need to read his lips throughout the evening. Matt immediately seemed captivated with the bachelorette.

"She is gorgeous. I am blown away. Meeting these women is just reassurance of why I cane out here," Matt said in a confessional.

And in the pair's first conversation, Abigail came across kind and family-oriented, and Matt said she was gorgeous at first sight and he couldn't stop staring at her eyes.

Matt then kissed Abigail, and so she received the first real kiss of the season. Matt also decided to give Abigail the First Impression Rose as a way to thank her for being so open and vulnerable.

Could Abigail turn out to be the woman Matt has been searching for?

Until viewers can watch Abigail and Matt get to know each other better on The Bachelor's 25th season, let's learn a little bit about the brunette beauty right now.

Below is a list of six facts Reality TV World has compiled about Abigail Heringer.


Abigail Heringer has both beauty and brains

Abigail graduated from South Salem High school in 2013 followed by Linfield College in 2017 with a Bachelor of Science in Finance.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' SPOILERS: WHO DID MATT JAMES PICK AND END UP WITH? WHAT HAPPENS ON THE 2021 SEASON OF 'THE BACHELOR' (SPOILERS)


The Bachelor bachelorette appears to be an independent, career woman

Abigail currently works as a client financial manager or financial analyst at the Opus Agency, a brand events and marketing agency that creates hundreds of events and campaigns a year.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!


Chris Harrison raves about Abigail's personality and spirit

When The Bachelor host Chris Harrison announced Matt's initial set of 32 bachelorettes in a Facebook Live session, he teased that Abigail has "an incredible story to tell."

"Abigail is one of our favorites. This is an absolute just gem of a woman -- impossible not to fall in love with," Chris gushed.

"[She] is just beautiful and sincere, the true definition of someone here for the right reasons."

Chris added, "I think you're all going to really love Abigail, who -- I will just say this -- makes a very strong first impression on Matt."


Abigail's decision to apply for The Bachelor was spontaneous

Abigail's mother Suzie Heringer told a local Salem newspaper, the Statesman Journal, her daughter applied for The Bachelor "on a whim" and the decision was a bit "out of character" for Abigail.

Suzie says Abigail was ultimately afforded the chance to compete for Matt's heart on the show because Abigail was furloughed from her job due to the coronavirus pandemic and had a lot of free time on her hands in Fall 2020.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  


Abigail is the first hearing-impaired person The Bachelor has ever had

Abigail and her older sister Rachel were both born with congenital hearing loss, according to the Statesman Journal.

ADVERTISEMENT
Abigail reportedly underwent cochlear implantation surgery at age two at Oregon Health & Science University and the procedure was a success.

The newspaper reported that when Rachel was two years old, she was the youngest patient to undergo cochlear implantation surgery at Oregon Health & Science University.

Two years old was the earliest age possible at the time to undergo the procedure per FDA guidelines.


The breakdown of Abigail's beloved family

Abigail's parents still live in Salem, where her father Weston Heringer III works a pediatric dentist, according to the Statesman Journal.

Abigail's older sister Rachel is reportedly her roommate and an account manager for an insurance company in Portland.

Abigail also has two younger brothers, Alistair, a freshman at Oregon State University, and Stuart, a high school senior who attends Shattuck-St. Mary's in Minnesota.

Abigail's family was supportive of her decision to compete on The Bachelor, agreeing it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience Abigail couldn't pass up.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!


BEGIN GALLERY >>


FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELOR 25
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELOR 25 NEWS