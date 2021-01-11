When The Bachelor host Chris Harrison announced Matt's initial set of 32 bachelorettes in a Facebook Live session, he teased that Abigail has "an incredible story to tell."
"Abigail is one of our favorites. This is an absolute just gem of a woman -- impossible not to fall in love with," Chris gushed.
"[She] is just beautiful and sincere, the true definition of someone here for the right reasons."
Chris added, "I think you're all going to really love Abigail, who -- I will just say this -- makes a very strong first impression on Matt."
Abigail's decision to apply for The Bachelor was spontaneous
Abigail's mother Suzie Heringer told a local Salem newspaper, the Statesman Journal, her daughter applied for The Bachelor "on a whim" and the decision was a bit "out of character" for Abigail.
Suzie says Abigail was ultimately afforded the chance to compete for Matt's heart on the show because Abigail was furloughed from her job due to the coronavirus pandemic and had a lot of free time on her hands in Fall 2020.