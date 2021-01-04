Abigail stepped out of a limo on the first night of filming at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania on October 10, and filming wrapped around November 20, according to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone.
The Bachelor's 25th season premieres Monday, January 4 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC, and fans will be able to see if Matt developed a crush on Abigail right away.
Matt has said he's looking for a woman who is selfless, honest and compassionate, adding that those qualities can be found in women of all shapes, sizes and races.
So does Abigail fit that description, and will she turn out to be The One for Matt and maybe even his future wife?
Until viewers can watch Abigail and Matt's love story unfold on The Bachelor this year, let's learn some things about The Bachelor bachelorette right now.
Abigail appears to be an independent, career woman
Abigail currently works as a client financial manager or financial analyst at the Opus Agency, a brand events and marketing agency that creates hundreds of events and campaigns a year.
Abigail's decision to apply for The Bachelor was spontaneous
Abigail's mother Suzie Heringer told a local Salem newspaper, the Statesman Journal, her daughter applied for The Bachelor "on a whim" and the decision was a bit "out of character" for Abigail.
Suzie says Abigail was ultimately afforded the chance to compete for Matt's heart on the show because Abigail was furloughed from her job due to the coronavirus pandemic and had a lot of free time on her hands in Fall 2020.
Abigail is the first hearing-impaired cast member The Bachelor has ever had
Abigail and her older sister Rachel were both born with congenital hearing loss, according to the Statesman Journal.
Abigail reportedly underwent cochlear implantation surgery at age two at Oregon Health & Science University and the procedure was a success.
ADVERTISEMENT
The newspaper reported that when Rachel was two years old, she was the youngest patient to undergo cochlear implantation surgery at Oregon Health & Science University.
Two years old was the earliest age possible at the time to undergo the procedure per FDA guidelines.