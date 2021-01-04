Abigail Heringer will be one of 32 bachelorettes whom The Bachelor star Matt James meets on Night 1 when the show's 25th season premieres on ABC.

ADVERTISEMENT
Abigail is a 25-year-old from Beaverton, OR who currently resides in Portland, OR.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' SEASON 25 BACHELORETTES ANNOUNCED! MEET ALL OF MATT JAMES' LADIES! (PHOTOS)

Abigail stepped out of a limo on the first night of filming at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania on October 10, and filming wrapped around November 20, according to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone.

The Bachelor's 25th season premieres Monday, January 4 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC, and fans will be able to see if Matt developed a crush on Abigail right away.

Matt has said he's looking for a woman who is selfless, honest and compassionate, adding that those qualities can be found in women of all shapes, sizes and races.

So does Abigail fit that description, and will she turn out to be The One for Matt and maybe even his future wife?

Until viewers can watch Abigail and Matt's love story unfold on The Bachelor this year, let's learn some things about The Bachelor bachelorette right now.


Abigail appears to be an independent, career woman

Abigail currently works as a client financial manager or financial analyst at the Opus Agency, a brand events and marketing agency that creates hundreds of events and campaigns a year.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  


The Bachelor bachelorette has both beauty and brains

Abigail graduated from South Salem High school in 2013 followed by Linfield College in 2017 with a Bachelor of Science in Finance.


Chris Harrison raves about Abigail's personality and spirit

When The Bachelor host Chris Harrison announced Matt's initial set of 32 bachelorettes in a Facebook Live session, he teased that Abigail has "an incredible story to tell."

"Abigail is one of our favorites. This is an absolute just gem of a woman -- impossible not to fall in love with," Chris gushed.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"[She] is just beautiful and sincere, the true definition of someone here for the right reasons."

Chris added, "I think you're all going to really love Abigail, who -- I will just say this -- makes a very strong first impression on Matt."

According to Carbone, Abigail does in fact make a huge first impression on Matt. To read the spoilers, click here).

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)


Abigail's decision to apply for The Bachelor was spontaneous

Abigail's mother Suzie Heringer told a local Salem newspaper, the Statesman Journal, her daughter applied for The Bachelor "on a whim" and the decision was a bit "out of character" for Abigail.

Suzie says Abigail was ultimately afforded the chance to compete for Matt's heart on the show because Abigail was furloughed from her job due to the coronavirus pandemic and had a lot of free time on her hands in Fall 2020.


Abigail is the first hearing-impaired cast member The Bachelor has ever had

Abigail and her older sister Rachel were both born with congenital hearing loss, according to the Statesman Journal.

Abigail reportedly underwent cochlear implantation surgery at age two at Oregon Health & Science University and the procedure was a success.

ADVERTISEMENT
The newspaper reported that when Rachel was two years old, she was the youngest patient to undergo cochlear implantation surgery at Oregon Health & Science University.

Two years old was the earliest age possible at the time to undergo the procedure per FDA guidelines.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!



FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELOR 25
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELOR 25 NEWS