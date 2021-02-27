Zombieland and Little Miss Sunshine star Abigail Breslin announced on Instagram that her father, Michael Breslin, has died after battling the coronavirus.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm in shock and devastation," the 24-year-old actress captioned a gallery of family photos on Friday.

"At 6:32 PM EST, my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dada passed away after my family and I said goodbye. It was COVID-19 that cut my sweet daddy's life too short. I appreciate more than you know, the love and support my family and I have received. Mostly I want to remember my dad for who he was. My dad was a hilarious, boisterous, tenacious, rebellious, intelligent, sweet, incredible human being. He loved life. He loved his family."

Abigail Breslin announced on Feb. 10 that her 78-year-old father had tested positive for the coronavirus and was subsequently placed on a ventilator as his symptoms worsened.

He had worked as a telecommunications expert, consultant and computer programmer.