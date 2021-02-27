Abigail Breslin's father Michael Breslin dies of COVID-19
UPI News Service, 02/27/2021
Zombieland and Little Miss Sunshine star Abigail Breslin announced on Instagram that her father, Michael Breslin, has died after battling the coronavirus.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I'm in shock and devastation," the 24-year-old actress captioned a gallery of family photos on Friday.
"At 6:32 PM EST, my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dada passed away after my family and I said goodbye. It was COVID-19 that cut my sweet daddy's life too short. I appreciate more than you know, the love and support my family and I have received. Mostly I want to remember my dad for who he was. My dad was a hilarious, boisterous, tenacious, rebellious, intelligent, sweet, incredible human being. He loved life. He loved his family."
Abigail Breslin announced on Feb. 10 that her 78-year-old father had tested positive for the coronavirus and was subsequently placed on a ventilator as his symptoms worsened.
He had worked as a telecommunications expert, consultant and computer programmer.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.